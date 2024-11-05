Ipswich woman arrested for shoplifting $4,800 in items from Lululemon store in Boston, police say

BOSTON — An Ipswich woman was arrested for shoplifting 48 items totaling $4,800 in merchandise from Lululemon in Boston over the weekend, police said.

Kaitlyn Mclean, 37, was charged with Larceny over $1,200 following her arrest on Saturday, police said. She pleaded not guilty to the charge in court on Monday.

Mclean also had an active shoplifting warrant at the time her weekend arrest, police said.

At about 8:18 p.m. p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the area of the Lululemon store at 776 Boylston St. for a shoplifting in progress.

Officers were given a description of a female suspect “who had stolen thousands of dollars worth of merchandise,” police said. Officers learned that the suspect left the store and was entering the nearby Dick’s Sporting Goods store.

Officers found the suspect, later identified as Mclean, who “immediately dropped the items upon seeing officers,” police said.

Mclean was handcuffed and officers recovered 48 stolen items, which was later determined to be valued at approximately $4,812.94, police said.

