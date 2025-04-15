Investigation underway after woman found dead at house in Maine

HARTLAND, Maine — An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead at a house in Maine over the weekend, state police said Tuesday.

On Saturday, at approximately 6:30 p.m., the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office requested the assistance of the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit Central in response to a death at a house on Canaan Road in Hartland, state police said.

Authorities have not identified the woman pending family notification.

Her body was taken to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta, where an autopsy was performed on Monday, state police said. Autopsy results are pending.

The circumstances surrounding the woman’s death remain under investigation.

“At this time, there is no known threat to the public,” a state police spokesperson said in a statement.

Hartland is a small town in Maine, northwest of Bangor. Its population was 756 at the 2020 census.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

