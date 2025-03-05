Local

Investigation underway after woman found dead in her New Bedford apartment

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — A homicide is under investigation after a woman was found dead in her New Bedford apartment.

According to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, around 6:20 on Tuesday night police officers responded to 438 Bolton Street for a report of a bloody female lying in the first-floor hallway. 

Upon arrival, police located 32-year-old Karina Martinez-Ortiz lying on the floor in front of her first-floor apartment suffering from a gunshot wound.

Emergency responders performed life-saving measures while she was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The incident is under investigation and additional details were not provided.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

