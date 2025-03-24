Investigation underway after suspicious fire involving portable toilet scorches Somerville home

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a suspicious fire involving a portable toilet scorched a multi-level home in Somerville over the weekend, officials said.

Firefighters were called to a report of a blaze at 68 Dover Street shortly before 5 a.m. on Saturday, according to the Somerville Fire Department.

“This is one of several suspicious fires that have occurred in the neighborhood in the past year,” the department said in a statement.

Residents of Day Street, Dover Street, Orchard Street, and Meacham Road are urged to check their security cameras for the presence of any pedestrians walking through the neighborhood between 12 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. on March 22.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Somerville Fire Captain Tim Bakey at tbakey@somervillema.gov or 617-625-6600.

