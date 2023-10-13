Investigation underway after person shot in head in broad daylight in Boston

BOSTON — Boston police are investigating a daylight shooting that left one person with life-threatening injuries on Friday.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of 46 Corona Street in the city’s Dorchester section just after 2 p.m. found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Boston Police Department and the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office.

The victim, whose name hasn’t been released, was rushed to a local hospital.

Video from the scene showed a massive emergency response with dozens of cruisers, crime tape, and detectives scouring the neighborhood for evidence.

There have been no arrests made in connection with the shooting.

The DA’s office has also been called to the scene to assist Boston police with the investigation.

No additional details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

