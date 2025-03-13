Investigation underway after person dies in house fire in New Hampshire

RUMNEY, N.H. — An investigation is underway after one person has died after a house fire in New Hampshire early Thursday morning, state and local officials said.

At 2:25 a.m. Thursday, firefighters responded to a report of a fire at a single-family home on Main Street in Rumney, State Fire Marshal Sean Toomey said in a joint statement with Rumney Fire Chief Evan Hacker and Rumney Police Chief Gregory Patten.

When initial crews arrived, firefighters saw widespread flames and tried to search the home but were pushed back by deteriorating conditions, Toomey said.

Firefighters brought the fire under control hours later, at 5:09 a.m., Toomey said. No firefighters were injured.

One unidentified person was found dead inside the home. An autopsy is scheduled to verify the person’s identity and confirm the cause and manner of death, Toomey said.

Toomey’s office and the Rumney Fire Department are investigating the origin and cause of the fire.

Anyone with information that may assist investigators is asked to contact the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office at 603-223-4289 or fmo@dos.nh.gov.

Several communities responded to provide mutual aid, including Wentworth, Plymouth, Campton-Thornton, Ashland, New Hampton, Hebron, Canaan, Haverhill, Holderness, Waterville Valley, Center Harbor, Bridgewater, and Bristol.

Members of the Rumney Police Department and Warren-Wentworth Ambulance also responded to the scene to assist.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

