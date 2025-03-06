Investigation underway after multiple shots fired in Dorchester

BOSTON — A Dorchester street was littered with evidence markers Wednesday night after reports of a shooting.

Boston Police say the shots were fired in the area of Ellington and Erie Street around 6:30 p.m.

There were no reports of any injuries and no reports of anyone in custody at this time.

Multiple spent bullets casings could be seen in the streets.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Boston Police.

