Investigation underway after motorcyclist killed in crash in Boston

BOSTON — Police are investigating after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a car in Boston on Sunday night, officials announced Monday morning.

Officers responding to a report of a crash in the area of Dorchester Avenue and King Street found a crumpled motorcycle resting on the ground next to a damaged sedan, according to the Boston Police Department.

The motorcyclist, who police identified as an adult man, was taken to an area hospital and pronounced dead from his injuries. His name hasn’t been released.

Video from the crash scene showed an orange Grubhub logo on the side of the motorcycle and debris scattered in the street.

The driver of the car involved in the crash remained at the scene. It wasn’t immediately clear if they will face charges.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

