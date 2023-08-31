Surveillance videos shows moment MBTA bus and car collide in Malden

MALDEN, Mass — An investigation was launched after an MBTA bus and a vehicle collided in Malden Thursday morning.

There were no injuries after the bus and car collided near Main and Winter Street at 9:50 a.m., MBTA Superintendent Richard Sullivan said.

Surveillance video obtained by Boston 25 News shows the car attempt to make a left onto Main Street but crash into the front right side of the incoming bus.

Boston 25 News cameras caught the bus as it drove away from the scene of the crash. The car had already been removed.

Sullivan says more information will be made available once a full report has been completed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

