Investigation underway after Lowell man dies from shooting

LOWELL, Mass. — Authorities have launched an investigation after a Lowell man was killed in a shooting.

According to the Middlesex County D.A., police were dispatched to a Cumberland Road residence around 11:10 a.m. to reports of a man who was shot.

Once on the scene, officers located 50-year-old Tige Dyer, who appeared to be suffering from a gunshot wound.

Dyer was immediately transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

Authorities are saying that initial investigations lead to this being an “isolated incident”.

Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, Massachusetts State Police Detectives assigned to the District Attorney’s Office, and Lowell Police are currently investigating the incident.

Authorities ask anyone with information to contact Lowell Police at (978) 937-3200.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

