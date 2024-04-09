Investigation underway after explosive device thrown onto porch of Satanic Temple in Salem

SALEM, Mass. — Authorities launched an investigation in Salem after an explosive device was thrown onto the porch of the Satanic Temple.

Massachusetts State Police bomb squad and Salem Police responded to 64 Bridge Street in Salem around 4 p.m., nearly 12 hours after authorities say an improvised explosive device was thrown onto the porch of the Satanic Temple.

“This was a horrific act of terrorism and people could be hurt,” said Lucien Greaves, co-founder of the Satanic Temple.

Greaves says he’s confident that investigators will find out who lobbed the explosive device onto the porch in the early morning hours.

Police say it wasn’t discovered until staff arrived in the late afternoon.

“It was apparently sparking and there were flames of some type and there was some scorching on the front of the house,” said Greaves.

Bomb technicians made sure the device was no longer a danger and K9s swept in and around the Satanic Temple looking for any possible secondary devices.

“It’s very concerning that now devices are being thrown. Now it seems like it’s escalating,” said Cliff Alleyne who works across the street.

Alleyne, a mechanic at any auto repair shop across the street, says he’s used to seeing police activity here due to ongoing threats and hate crimes targeting the Satanic Temple.

Earlier this year a Michigan man was arrested after authorities say he plotted to bomb the temple.

Back in 2022 a Chelsea man was arrested and charged with setting a fire at the Satanic Temple.

“It seems like a lot of the people who oppose us aren’t aware of any of the things we actually do in the real world, but are driven by a superstitious perspective of what we must be rather than what we are,” said Greaves.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation. No arrests have been made.

