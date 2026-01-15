Investigation underway after deadly, fiery crash in front of Medway home

MEDWAY, Mass. — A man is dead following a fiery crash in front of a Medway home on Thursday, police say.

Just before 9:00 a.m., Medway police say a car was driving north on Amelia Drive when it left the roadway and crashed into the front yard of a home on Summer Street.

The crashed car caught fire and two bystanders rushed to remove the driver from the burning wreckage.

The man was rushed to Milford Regional Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

The Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section is investigating the crash.

Medway Police Detectives are working to identify the victim.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group