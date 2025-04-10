Investigation underway after 7-month-old found unresponsive in Roxbury, officials say

BOSTON — Authorities are investigating after an infant was found unconscious in Boston’s Roxbury neighborhood on Thursday morning.

Police say around 6:45 a.m., officers, Boston EMS, and the Boston Fire Department responded to 40 Raynor circle for a report of an unconscious 7-month-old.

EMS provided medical assistance and the child was transported to an area hospital. The child’s condition is unknown at this time.

The facts and circumstances of the incident remain under investigation.

No further information was immediately made available.

Boston 25 News reached out to the Department of Children and Families for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group