Investigation underway after 1 killed, 1 injured in Lowell fire

LOWELL, Mass. — Authorities have launched an investigation after one person was killed and another was injured in a house fire in Lowell on Saturday night.

Firefighters responding to multiple 911 calls for a blaze at 114 Farmland Road shortly before 11 p.m. observed heavy smoke and fire in the rear of the building and learned someone was still inside, Lowell Fire Chief Phillip A.J. Charron, Lowell Police Superintendent Gregory C. Hudon, State Fire Marshal Jon M. Davine, and Middlesex County District Attorney Marian T. Ryan said in a joint news release.

Crews braved intense heat as they attacked the fire from inside the home, where they found an unresponsive man on the second floor.

The man, whose name hasn’t been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“On behalf of the Lowell Fire Department, I want to express our heartfelt condolences to the man’s family and loved ones,” Chief Charron said in a news release. “This is a sad day for them and our community.”

There were no working smoke alarms found at the scene and investigators don’t believe the fire was intentionally set, officials noted.

“A fire at home can become deadly in three minutes or less,” State Fire Marshal Davine said. “Please take a moment to be sure you have working smoke alarms on every level of your home. They’re your family’s first line of defense against a fire, especially in the overnight hours when fires are most likely to become deadly.”

A second person who was home when the fire broke out was able to escape with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Lowell Fire Department, Lowell Police Department, state police assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office, and state police assigned to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group