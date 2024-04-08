Investigation at the Satanic Temple in Salem; public asked to avoid area

SALEM, Mass. — Authorities launched an investigation in Salem and shut down a busy street Monday evening.

Massachusetts State Police said multiple law enforcement agencies, including the police bomb squad, launched an investigation at the Satanic Temple at 64 Bridge Street.

State police did not say what incident prompted the investigation. However, they said they will provide an update on the “device status/functionality” as they learn more.

A spokesperson for the Satanic Temple told Boston 25 News that there are no injuries.

“There are some 3 to 5 agencies on the scene and I have confidence that they will be able to ascertain the perpetrator. All security footage is in their hands,” said the Temple spokesperson.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

