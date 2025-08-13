Investigation continues after deadly officer-involved shooting near New Hampshire bank

KEENE, N.H. — An investigation into a deadly officer-involved shooting near a bank in New Hampshire is continuing on Wednesday.

A man was shot and killed after a "prolonged interaction" with law enforcement officers in the area of West and Ashuelot Streets in Keene near a local bank on Tuesday evening, according to New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella.

Formella’s office has not yet identified the man who was shot.

No police officers were harmed during the incident.

“Pursuant to protocol, the names of the officers involved in the incident are being withheld pending the conclusion of a formal interview,” Formella’s office said in a statement.

There was no immediate word on what prompted the standoff and eventual shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

