‘Invasive’ package theft caught on camera in Dorchester

DORCHESTER — Some people living in a Dorchester neighborhood said their packages get stolen often. They said whether it’s items ordered from Amazon or food delivery, it could get snatched up.

" I ordered a birdhouse and it got stolen,” said Jeilani Exilhomme, Dorchester.

Some people living on Adams St. said one minute they’re getting a notification their package is on their doorstep, the next minute it’s gone.

Connie Tang said she’s lived in a multi-family home on Adams St. for a year and a half and she’s had packages stolen at least three times. She said most recently the thief was caught on one of her buildings security cameras.

“My sister and my landlord’s daughter both their packages got stolen,” said Tang, “Luckily, we can get the money back but, we want the stuff rather than the money.”

Signs could be seen on multiple homes’ front doors warning thieves about security cameras and posting messages for delivery drivers to either put packages inside or around the back.

“They’re not scared and we also say like video surveillance like 24/7 and I don’t think that scares them,” said Tang.

Tant said she doesn’t recognize the thief in the most recent security footage video.

" It’s definitely not the same guy but most of the time they’ll be in a hoodie too and I think because our house is easy access,” she said.

Some neighbors said they put in extra cameras to try and deter thieves.

“It’s kind of invasive like you know get off my porch and don’t steal my stuff it’s kind of creepy,” said Stephanie Kelly, Dorchester.

She said her husband recently stumbled upon some empty boxes.

“Down the street, he was walking and there’s a park down there and a playground and over a stone wall there was a bunch of empty packages, amazon boxes ripped open,” she said.

Boston Police suggest people either pick up their packages from the store or a secure place like the post office if they aren’t going to be home when their package is delivered.

