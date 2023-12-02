Injuries reported after fiery 3-vehicle crash on I-93 in New Hampshire

BOW, NH — A fiery crash on a major New Hampshire highway caused some injuries Saturday.

The crash occurred near mile marker 31 on Interstate 93 North in Bow, according to New Hampshire State Police. Three vehicles were involved in the crash and some injuries were reported.

New Hampshire State Police shared photos on social media of one of the involved cars engulfed in flames.

Update: Some injuries have been reported and three vehicles are involved. pic.twitter.com/m7eN3E8eVS — New Hampshire State Police (@NH_StatePolice) December 2, 2023

Both the northbound and southbound sides of the highway were closed while officials responded to the scene.

Shortly before 4:00 p.m., state police alerted drivers that one lane on the northbound side had reopened, around 30 minutes after the southbound side had completely done the same.

Update: One lane has reopened on I-93 Northbound in Bow. pic.twitter.com/Ps2o6CqaXq — New Hampshire State Police (@NH_StatePolice) December 2, 2023

The extent of the injuries is not known.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

