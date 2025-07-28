Injuries avoided after fire sparks in pet snake enclosure in Whitman home

WHITMAN, Mass. — The residents of a Whitman home were able to avoid any injuries after a fire began in their pet snake enclosure Sunday night.

Whitman Fire Chief Timothy Clancy said that firefighters responded to a two-story wood home on Morgan Road around 10:45 p.m.

Firefighters found a small fire in a pet snake enclosure but were able to quickly extinguish the flames.

A python was found alive in the room and firefighters were able to return the reptile to its owners, who were able to leave the home before firefighters arrived.

The residents caught the smell of smoke and attempted to extinguish the fire before exiting the home and before firefighters arrived.

The home had working smoke detectors at the time of the fire.

Fire crews left the scene by 1:00 a.m.

“I would like to thank everyone who helped respond to this incident and commend them for their professionalism,” Chief Clancy said. “We’re glad that no one was hurt as a result of this fire, including the pet snake. We were able to quickly put out the flames before they spread elsewhere throughout the house, preventing further damage to the property, which is always good news.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

©2025 Cox Media Group