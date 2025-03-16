Injured bald eagle rescued, being treated for fractured femur

MERRIMAC, Mass. — A bald eagle was rescued earlier this week and is recovering from injuries in the town of Merrimac, the police department announced.

On Friday, March 14, calls came in about an injured bald eagle within the median on I-495 North.

Members of both the Merrimac Animal Control and Massachusetts State Police responded to the scene.

Animal Control Officer Brad S. DiCenzo successfully secured the eagle and transported it to the Merrimac Police Department before it was later transferred to a wildlife rehabilitation center for evaluation and treatment.

The eagle’s injuries were assessed, and it was found to have a fractured left femur, requiring surgery. Merrimac police have said that as long as the eagle shows signs of improvement, the surgery will take place next week.

Chief Shears commended the swift response and collaboration that led to the eagle’s rescue. “I want to thank the public who reported the injured eagle and the experts at the wildlife rehabilitation center for their dedication to wildlife conservation. This is a great example of the community and professionals working together to protect our wildlife. My department and I are proud of ACO DiCenzo and the work he did to rescue this eagle.”

