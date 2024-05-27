Incident in Brockton parking lot prompts large police investigation

BROCKTON, Mass. — An incident in a parking lot in Brockton prompted a large police investigation overnight.

Officers were seen roping off a parking lot on Crescent Street with yellow crime tape shortly after 1 a.m.

Investigators were focusing on what appeared to be clothing on the ground.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 8 Brockton police investigation

There were no additional details immediately available.

Boston 25 is working to gather more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group