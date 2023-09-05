‘Inches from her face’: Metal rod tears through NH driver’s windshield along Maine Turnpike

GRAY, Maine — A 21-year-old woman from New Hampshire is lucky to be alive.

The woman was driving southbound along the Maine Turnpike in Gray on Tuesday morning when a vehicle traveling in the same direction in front of her ran over a piece of metal road debris, which then was kicked up into the air, near Mile 61.

Then suddenly, the metal rod tore through the driver’s side windshield.

“The sharp metal struck her windshield where it impaled itself only inches from her face,” state police said in a social media post on Tuesday.

(Maine State Police)

The driver “fortunately sustained only minor injuries and was checked by paramedics on scene,” state police said.

Troopers safely reunited the woman with her family upon leaving the crash scene.

One lane was shut down for approximately 1 hour. The Maine Turnpike Authority and Gray Fire and Rescue assisted on scene.

