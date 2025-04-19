‘Important to celebrate’: Concord commemorates 250th anniversary of American Revolution with parade

CONCORD. Mass. — In Concord, festivities commemorating the start of the Revolutionary War started long before sunrise on Saturday morning.

As daylight started to spread across the North Bridge. A reenactment of Doctor Prescott and his horse rode through. This commemorates the midnight ride where he warned the townspeople of the incoming British Army.

Then the minutemen are seen walking across the North Bridge, it’s this conflict that marked the beginning of the war in Concord.

”My daughter asked when you moved to Concord, did you know about the history?” said Dr. Elisabeth Winterkorn, a Concord transplant. “I knew about the history, but not all this!”

For those who grew up in Concord or eventually called it home. Preserving this history of the beginning of the American Revolution is so vital to the town and the country.

“I do think it’s important to celebrate the small towns and the people who made us free,” said Winterkorn. “I think it’s important for people to come here and celebrate together.”

For others, it’s events like this that spark an interest in history.

“I grew up going to this when I was a little kid, and I went to the Boston Tea Party last year and it was so fun, so now I have to catch them all,” said Tara Christian.

Christian is going so far as to sew period-accurate bonnets for her and her friends. Others passing the appreciation for the part Concord played in the path to America’s freedom on to the next generation as young children dress in colonial attire and shirts that say “future minuteman.”

There was a family who was hosting a “Loyalists Lounge” party for the crew who sympathized with the British Army. With the goal of telling all sides of the story.

