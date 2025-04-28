‘I’m going to press charges’: local college student recalls sudden attack from group of teens

BOSTON — “I just remember waking up and seeing blood and arms around my throat,” said Aidan Knaster, a student at Suffolk University.

Knaster was walking home to his dorm at Suffolk Saturday night around 11 PM when he was brutally attacked by a group of teens on Tremont Street in Boston.

“One of them body-checked me, like he put his shoulder out and it was purposeful,” said Knaster.

He says one of the boys shoved him unprovoked, and when he turned around to confront them, the group surrounded him.

“They were saying horrible things to me, just kind of started pushing me around,” said Knaster.

Knaster says he was hit over the head with a beer bottle, choked, and beaten up to the point where he blacked out and suffered a concussion.

A couple of strangers called 911, and he was taken to the hospital, where he needed four stitches in his head.

“The cut from the bottle, it was on an artery so I lost a lot of blood, there was blood everywhere, and that’s why I couldn’t see anything because there was just blood all in my eyes,” said Knaster.

“It could have turned out much worse. I’m just very grateful that he’s okay,” said Charlene Knaster, Aidan’s mother.

Knaster’s parents, who live in New York, are shaken that their son was allegedly attacked at random.

“It’s scary and it’s frustrating because you’re helpless, you can’t protect them,” said Todd Knaster, Aidan’s father.

“Kids have to learn that you know it’s not cool to show off, you know you could kill someone and then your life’s over,” said Charlene Knaster.

Boston police say they’re investigating the assault involving five individuals on Tremont Street at 11:06 PM Saturday night.

“I hope that the cops find them, and I’m going to press charges if they do find them because that’s not okay,” said Aidan Knaster.

So far no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group