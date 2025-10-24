Illegal betting, rigged poker schemes, putting the microscope over loosened gambling restrictions

BOSTON — The sweeping criminal case linking NBA figures and organized crime to years-long illegal betting is opening up a larger conversation about loosened gambling restrictions.

Three former Boston Celtics players are among more than 30 people charged in connection with schemes allegedly backed by four Mafia families.

Prosecutors are calling it one of the most brazen sports corruption schemes since online sports betting became widely legalized in the U.S.

It’s getting the attention of younger sports players who look up to professional athletes, and the world they live in.

“I think it’s going to be about the professional leagues rallying around their players to really make it clear why it’s such a poor decision to do this,” said Chris Cook, founder of Unit 1 Athletics & Director at Northeastern University’s Lowell Institute School.

Cook has lead research and community engagement projects focused on youth sports and coaching.

He’s currently conducting doctoral research on the state of youth sports in America.

“It’s hard to ignore the ways in which so many people are making money on sports,” he said. “I don’t know what the education for athletes looks like related to the types of people that will be around athletes trying to influence and make money off of them.”

The wide-ranging gambling investigation is the NBA’s second significant gambling scandal in the past two years.

The NBA is emphasizing that it does not support fixing games or bets.

