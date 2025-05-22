ICE protestors escorted out by authorities after interrupting Worcester State of the City address

WORCESTER, Mass. — A handful of protestors were escorted out of the Jean McDonough Arts Center for interrupting city manager Eric D. Batista’s State of the City Address Wednesday night.

Roughly a dozen in the crowd loudly criticized Batista while he initially addressed the events of May 8th and the recent release of police body cam footage.

“I’m asking that we listen to each other and treat each other with respect,” said Batista through yells from the crowd. “

Worcester Police responded to Eureka Street on May 8th after ICE agents were surrounded by residents during a detainment.

Batista added, “We cannot go back and change what happened. But, we can learn from it and come together... Whether we like it or not, Worcester does not exist in its own bubble. The events of May 8th made that clear.”

On Friday, his office released the body cam footage and also issued an executive order clarifying the involvement of city resources with federal operations.

The executive order states that city police and resources will not go towards federal operations, and promised police will assist anyone in Worcester regardless of immigration status.

Signs and shouts rained down on the city manager during his address.

About four in the crowd were escorted out by police for the disruption. One was led out by the police.

“ICE off our streets,” chanted protesters inside the theater.

About a dozen protesters outside on Franklin Street chanted, “Worcester PD’s not our friend.”

Those removed from the theater waited for Batista outside, but their questions weren’t answered as he was escorted away.

“ICE out of Worcester now,” David Webb yelled at the city manager, leaving on Wednesday. Webb was escorted out of the address by police moments before.

He finished, “He is not a person from Worcester anymore.”

During the speech, Batista acknowledged the challenges the city faces – but emphasized it’s a time for unity and a collective effort to safeguard the city.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group