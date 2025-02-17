‘Ice all over the place’: Worcester still digging out from weekend storm

On Monday, the city of Worcester was still digging out from the weekend storm that struck New England.

But the biggest issue wasn’t snow, it was ice.

On Vernon Hill, thick sheets of slush and ice covered the streets and the sidewalks, making it nearly impossible to move

On one street, an educational van was stuck, its tires simply could not cut through an ice pack.

Nearby, another driver was stuck in her own driveway.

“Today we have a lot of streets that are impossible to drive here. For me, especially because I’m not used to this,” said Evelyn Dos Santos.

Other drivers were luckier, but it was a white-knuckle ride on these hills.

“Ice all over the place. You can’t see it. It’s very slippery, so it’s bad to drive,” said Lee Edwards of Gardner.

Across town on Prospect Street, another steep hill. Residents called for a sand truck.

By the time help arrived, only a tow truck could get one car moving.

Meanwhile, at the DPW yard, some residents took matters into their own hands, filling buckets with sand provided by the city.

“How bad is it at your house?” Boston 25 asked Michael LaFlash.

“1 to 10, it’s a 10. 513 it’s pretty bad,” he said.

“I was here in 2015 when it was like this,” Alex Harvin said, gesturing to the height of 2015 record snowfalls.

“But this is different with ice,” Boston 25′s Bob Ward said.

“Ice is totally different,” Havin said. “You have to be careful. Ain’t no reason for anybody to be speeding out he

