ICE agents deployed to 14 airports, Logan not included on the list

BOSTON — The Department of Homeland Security confirmed that immigration agents were deployed yesterday to 14 major airports across the country—though Logan International Airport was not among them.

The closest airports to New England included on the list are New York’s JFK and LaGuardia, Philadelphia International, and Newark Liberty.

While Logan travelers have not yet felt any direct impact, concerns are growing behind the scenes.

On Tuesday, security lines have remained manageable, helped by the typical early‑morning rush tapering off and the lighter travel volume that comes with a Tuesday.

Still, the president of the New England TSA Officers Union warns that the situation may change quickly.

He tells Boston 25 News that more than two dozen TSA agents at Logan quit over the past month amid the ongoing partial Department of Homeland Security shutdown. With agents already missing two paychecks, many are relying heavily on community donations and local resources to get by.

“People are full of anxiety over what’s going to happen if the checks don’t come through on Friday,” said Mike Gayzagian, president of AFGE Local 2617.

He added that TSA officers take pride in their work and deserve timely pay for the critical security role they perform every day.

This marks the third funding lapse for TSA workers in just six months, following last year’s historic 43‑day government shutdown—the longest in U.S. history.

Now at 38 days, the current shutdown is inching closer to that record, and each passing day adds more strain on the workforce.

With the World Cup and the busy summer travel season approaching, union leaders say the pressure is mounting.

For now, Logan remains off the list of airports receiving additional immigration agents, but the ripple effects of the shutdown are already being felt.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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