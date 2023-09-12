‘I will fight till the end’: Lawsuit demands accountability in Woburn locker room assault

WOBURN, Mass. — The parents of a Woburn football player who was attacked by fellow teammates and allegedly sexually assaulted are demanding accountability nearly two years later.

A federal lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court last week alleges that the school district and city allowed a toxic culture in the football program.

Kevin Coucelos, whose son was 14 at the time of the September 2021 attack, told Boston 25 News he believes a cover-up occurred.

He blames the school district and city leaders for failing to hold any adults accountable.

The family’s lawsuit alleges that their son Johnathan, who’s now in homeschool, “was subjected to physical attacks, threats, intimidation, and cyber-harassment by several WMHS students.”

“Coach Belcher had encouraged stronger players to toughen up the weaker ones,” the lawsuit states.

The complaint alleges that the head coach participated in bullying players himself “with the goal of victory at all costs, including the cost of the physical and emotional harm of players.”

“They should all be fired. They should not be there. They allowed this to happen,” said Coucelos. “They know they dropped the ball.”

Five football players were charged with the locker room pummeling, including one who faces an additional charge of indecent assault and battery for allegedly groping the then freshman.

Two others were charged with attacking him in a separate incident.

“I’m a father of four. I ain’t backing down,” added Coucelos. “I will fight till the end.”

A federally mandated review of the case conducted by an independent investigator found that the team assault was “planned, organized and executed” by players.

The family’s lawsuit is seeking $750-thousand in damages.

The city and school district are not commenting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group