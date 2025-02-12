‘I thought I was going to die’: Woman says she was attacked by men in Boston alleyway

BOSTON — Police are still searching for two men after reportedly attacking a woman in an alleyway in Boston’s Beacon Hill neighborhood Friday night.

Brenna Martinez, a Beacon Hill resident, walked to JP Licks off Charles Street Friday night. On her way back to her apartment, she went through a private way.

“I turned around and I was surprised to see two men,” Martinez said.

She told Boston 25 she stepped to the side to let them pass, but the men attacked.

“He started to put his arms around me,” she continued. “I fully thought he was going to try to push me to the ground to rape me, to stab me… I screamed like I had never screamed before.”

She claimed the men ran after she screamed. Martinez sprinted across Charles Street to the JP Licks, where bystanders called police.

Beacon Hill assault

The alleyway is a common walking path in the neighborhood.

“So many girls in my neighborhood and my friends use it all the time,” Martinez said.

Boston Police are searching for two white men in their late 20s. They claimed on social media one man was wearing all black, and another was wearing a beanie.

Martinez has been working with authorities this week.

She also took to TikTok moments after the attack and has been documenting the developments on her social media platforms.

Beacon Hill assault

She finished, “I fully thought I was going to die… If we’re not being vigilant about holding our authorities accountable and community policing, it will keep happening.”

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to reach out to Boston Police.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group