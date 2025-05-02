‘I really love it’: Outdoor dining is here, restaurant owners prep for busy season

BOSTON — The first signs of summer in Boston has arrived, as May marks the return of outdoor dining in the city!

“The weather is kind of iffy but when it gets nice out, I think it’s going to be super nice just to be outside,” Ryan, who was dining outside the South End Buttery tells Boston 25 News. “I mean I’ve got about one hundred restaurants on my list so basically yeah just going to try and hit them all,” he said.

The city’s initiative spearheaded as a response to COVID-19 but it’s been met with controversy.

The North End once has been excluded from outdoor dining, a year’s long fight met with protests and even a lawsuit after mayor Michelle Wu’s decision to keep the neighborhood out of the program.

“I stand for them, I think if other restaurants have the option to have outside seating they should too,” Vejigantes restaurant owner Hector Pina tells Boston 25 News. “I understand there’s been problems with the neighbors, but we can always sit down and get a consensus because I remember a couple of years ago when they had their outside seating, it was beautiful,” he said.

For select restaurants across Boston, diners will be able to enjoy outdoor patio seating to take in the sights and sounds of the bustling metropolis.

The outdoor dining season typically runs from May 1 to October 31.

A map of those restaurants is available below.

Boston Outdoor Dining Map

