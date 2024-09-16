‘I have nowhere to go’: Dorchester family left unanswered from city housing after house fire

BRIGHTON, Mass. — A Dorchester family’s 90-day stay at a hotel will come to an end Monday, three months after their home burnt down. But, they fear they’ll have nowhere to go – claiming they’re still waiting for approval for city housing.

Samantha Goodridge is a mother of five who is now staying at the Boston Hotel.

Her Dorchester home on Edson Street burnt down in June, and was declared a total loss.

“Everything happened so fast,” she remembered. “You don’t know what to do. Everything is gone. There’s nothing you can do.”

She told Boston 25 Sunday her family of six was able to get help from the Neighborhood of Affordable Housing. The organization reportedly was able to cover their three-month stay at the Brighton hotel.

But those 90 days are up on Monday. Goodridge claims NOAH will not extend their stay.

She told Boston 25 Sunday that she was able to find an apartment through Metro Housing more than a week ago, but hasn’t heard from the organization yet.

Despite calling several times and trying to make an appointment, she claims they have not been responsive.

She continued, “Appointments are months away. I don’t have months… There’s six people living in the same room. It’s very draining mentally, especially having a time on your back.”

Goodridge is uncertain where she and her family will be staying come Monday.

Addressing the housing organization, she finished, “It may not be you now, but it may be you one day.”

Boston 25 reached out to the city and Metro Housing Boston for more details, but have yet to hear back.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group