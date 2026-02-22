‘I hate every bit of it’: Mass. residents brace for another major snowstorm

WESTWOOD, Mass. — A Nor’easter is slated to dump a foot or two on the eastern parts of Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire. On Saturday, people were out buying groceries and supplies before the mad rush Sunday, before the snow starts falling.

“This one is worse than the other,” one man said. “Florida’s looking pretty good.”

People at Lambert’s Rainbow Market in Westwood had passionate responses when Reporter Michael Raimondi asked them about the incoming blizzard.

I hate the snow. Awful. Hate shoveling but I do it anyway," Zach said. “I’m good with it. I don’t mind the snow,” his friend Jill said.

Some people said this winter reminds them of 2015, when records were set for snowfall.

“It just seems never-ending. It’s a mess,” Nadine said. “There is nowhere to put it. My dog can’t go out to the bathroom because she’s so small she sinks right into the snow. It’s frustrating.”

Others say they are excited about the snow and plan to take advantage of the winter weather on Monday.

“I have a Jeep, so I get to rip around and have fun in the snow. It’s an adventure,” Michael said. “I live in New England. I’m here for the Nor’easter. I’m here for the storm.”

Cliff was buying some groceries to avoid the rush on Sunday. He said it’s been a rough winter and is ready for the snow to end. However, he is staying positive and wants to assist others.

“Be a good neighbor. Help my neighbor stuff like that. Other than that, I’ll be inside with the TV,” Cliff chuckled.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group