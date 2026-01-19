‘I get to coach the Patriots!’: Mike Vrabel breaks team down after thrilling win against Texans

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots are headed back to the AFC Championship for the first time since the 2018-2019 season, and nobody could be more happier than head coach Mike Vrabel.

Following their dominating 28-16 win, the Pats headed back to the locker room to break it down with the team.

“I can’t wait to tell people I get to coach the Patriots,” Vrabel excitedly stated. “I get to coach you guys on Sunday!”

Let's go get another one. pic.twitter.com/M0PlZYyEJE — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 19, 2026

Vrabel then gave a special mention to a few players after their performances in the game, the first being wide out Demario “Pop” Douglas. Pop had 2 catches for 36 yards, but his first was a crucial 4th-down catch for a touchdown in the first quarter to open up the scoring.

The second was cornerback Marcus Jones. Jones took one of C.J. Stroud’s four interceptions for a pick-six.

Lastly, there was wide receiver Kayshon Boutte. Boutte had caught one of the best touchdowns of the season. In the fourth quarter, the Pats were charging downfield, leading 21-16, when quarterback Drake Maye tossed a ball to Boutte running downfield on the sideline, and made an emaculate diving one-handed grab for six.

The Pats will celebrate tonight, but then it’s “on to Denver,” as the Patriots will get set to travel to Colorado to face the Broncos on Sunday in the AFC Championship.

