‘I can’t describe it’: Family remembers biker killed in crash in Cambridge

NEWTON, Mass. — The family of 62-year-old John Corcoran continued to grieve Thursday evening at their home – remembering their loved one hit and killed by a car in Cambridge Monday.

The Newton native was riding his bike on Memorial Drive Monday evening when police say a driver lost control of their vehicle, and hit Corcoran.

He was later pronounced dead at Mass General Hospital.

The family tearfully remembered the tragic day.

“Monday was a regular day,” said Barbara Bower, wife of John Corcoran.

That evening, she noticed her husband wasn’t home after his daily bike ride to Cambridge.

She continued, “He never bikes at night. That’s when I called the police.”

Police broke the tragic news to Bowers Monday. She decided to head to Harvard University early Tuesday morning to break the news to her two kids – a junior and senior at the school.

Jack Corcoran, John’s son, remembered his mother waking him up in his dorm and saying, ‘”Jack, dad was struck by a car, and he died last night.’”

The family then broke the news to John Corcoran’s daughter, Christine.

“Grieving, crying, screaming, sobbing,” she remembered. “He was terrified of getting hit by a car.”

The family remembered their father as an avid biker and loving father.

Jack finished, “Just having him not here at the house, I can’t describe it.”

The family is now calling for safer conditions for bikers in Cambridge and beyond.

Bikers are expected to gather Friday near the BU Boathouse calling for the same. This is the third biker death in the city since June.

No charges have been filed in connection to Corcoran’s death.

