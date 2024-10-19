Hurricane Oscar forms off the Bahamas

MIAMI (AP) — The National Hurricane Center in Miami says Hurricane Oscar has formed off the coast of the Bahamas.

Oscar, which the hurricane center characterized as “tiny,” formed Saturday.

#Oscar is now a hurricane and expected to make landfall in the Turks and Caicos Islands later today.



Haven't heard of this storm? Well it was unnamed as recent as this morning and given just a 20% chance for development as of last night!



The storm is TINY, which has made it… pic.twitter.com/lCvezvADJh — Tucker Antico (@tuckerweather) October 19, 2024

The government of the Bahamas has issued a hurricane warning for the Turks and Caicos Islands and the southeastern Bahamas. The government of Cuba has issued a hurricane watch for the provinces of Guantanamo, Holguin, and Las Tunas.

The storm’s maximum sustained winds were clocked at 80 mph (130 kph) with higher gusts. Its center was located about 165 miles (260 kilometers) east-southeast of the southeastern Bahamas and about 470 miles (755 kilometers) east of Camaguey, Cuba.

Hours earlier, Tropical Storm Nadine formed off Mexico’s southern Caribbean coast and was moving inland across Belize. Heavy rain and tropical storm conditions were occurring over parts of Belize and the Yucatan peninsula.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for Belize City and from Belize to Cancun, Mexico, including Cozumel.

