Hurricane Lee: Watch live cams from Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard as storm approaches New England

Cape Cod, the Islands, and communities along the Massachusetts coastline hunkered down Friday and continued to brace for the arrival of Hurricane Lee.

By late Friday morning, Lee was spinning about 395 miles southeast of Nantucket and moving away from Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Lee is forecast to approach the coast of New England and Atlantic Canada as a Category 1 storm late Friday, threatening to bring tropical-storm-force winds.

A tropical storm warning has been issued for across the coast of New England, extending from Rhode Island to Maine.

Watch livestreams of webcams that show conditions on Cape Cod and Martha’s Vineyard, where damaging winds, rain, and coastal flooding is expected:

Woods Hole Ferry Dock & Harbor (gomarthasvineyard.com)

Martha’s Vineyard Ferry Live Webcam (gomarthasvineyard.com)

Martha’s Vineyard Ocean View (gomarthasvineyard.com)

Martha’s Vineyard Alpaca Farm (gomarthasvineyard.com)

Martha’s Vineyard Menemsha Harbor Fishing Dock (gomarthasvineyard.com)

Martha’s Vineyard Chilmark / Menemsha Beach Parking (gomarthasvineyard.com)

Martha’s Vineyard - Oak Bluffs, Circuit Avenue (gomarthasvineyard.com)

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group