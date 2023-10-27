Hunting prohibited in four Maine towns amid search for mass shooter, officials say

LEWISTON, ME — Hunting in four Maine towns has been prohibited due to an ongoing search for the suspected Lewiston mass shooter Robert Card.

The four affected towns are Bowdoin, Lewiston, Lisbon, and Monmouth, according to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife. The order goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, October 28 until further notice.

Card is accused of killing 18 people and injuring 13 others at both a bowling alley and a bar on Wednesday night.

As for the rest of The Pine Tree State, deer and moose hunting season begins on Saturday, although a separate license is needed to hunt moose.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

