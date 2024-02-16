Hunt continues for man wanted in connection with stabbing at Tewksbury State Hospital

TEWKSBURY, Mass. — State and local police on Friday morning are continuing to search for a man wanted in connection with a stabbing at Tewksbury State Hospital on Thursday night.

Troopers and officers, with the assistance of K9 teams and a helicopter, are working to track down Brian Kobs, according to Tewksbury Police Chief Ryan Columbus.

Officers responding to a report of an assault at the hospital around 7 p.m. found a victim suffering from apparent non-life-threatening injuries, Columbus said.

Investigators say the victim was stabbed during an altercation with Kobs and that the two individuals knew each other. Kobs then fled the 370-bed psychiatric hospital.

Video from the hospital showed troopers and officers scouring the hospital grounds for Kobs after the stabbing.

Kobs is described as white and 5 feet, 11 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a black and white shirt, tan or yellow jacket, jeans, and gray shoes.

Anyone with information on Kobs’ whereabouts is urged to call Tewksbury police at 978-851-7373.

An investigation remains ongoing.

🚨 Police Activity in the area of the State Hospital as we search for a white male, 5’11, wearing a blue sweatshirt who stabbed another person on the State Hospital grounds and fled towards the library. MSP Air Wing is being requested as well as K9 Units. No further information… pic.twitter.com/5bed28nDpp — Tewksbury Police (@TewksburyPD) February 16, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

