Hundreds rally in support of Ukraine in Boston following tension between Zelenskyy and Trump

BOSTON — Hundreds gathered in downtown Boston on Saturday afternoon to rally in support of Ukraine, following tensions between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President Donald Trump.

The emergency rally, organized by the group “Boston Supports Ukraine,” emphasized that peace cannot be achieved at the expense of justice or freedom.

“We want to show the United States, show Americans, that we are ready for a deal, for an agreement between the United States and Ukraine, but we just need security guarantees for our country,” said Daria Sakhniuk who moved to Massachusetts from Ukraine shortly after the war began.

During the rally, protesters waved Ukrainian flags and held signs to demonstrate their solidarity with Ukraine, just days after a heated exchange between President Zelenskyy, Trump, and Vice President JD Vance in the Oval Office of the White House.

In a dramatic meeting on Friday, President Trump told Zelenskyy that he was “gambling with millions of lives,” warning that his actions could potentially trigger World War III. This exchange occurred after Zelenskyy remarked that Americans “will feel it in the future” due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

“President Zelensky has been an incredibly brave leader of a country in unbearable crisis,” Senator Ed Markey posted on social media Saturday night. “But instead of supporting democracy, Trump is siding with Putin, a true dictator. We owe President Zelensky our appreciation and support,” Markey added.

Despite the tension, Sakhniuk expressed optimism for future cooperation. “Our presidents have some disagreements, but I believe that in the future we will reach an agreement and a deal,” she said.

After the meeting, Zelenskyy thanked the American people and leadership, expressing hope for “strong relations” moving forward.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

