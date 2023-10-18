Hundreds of protestors at Boston City Hall Plaza calling for ceasefire in Israel and Gaza

BOSTON — Hundreds of demonstrators gathered outside the John F. Kennedy building in Boston Wednesday evening. They called on all Massachusetts’s elected officials for ceasefire in the Middle East.

The protesters are demanding that Senator Warren & other Mass. leaders put more pressure on the federal government to stop the ongoing violence in Israel and Gaza. Warren’s local office is inside the JFK Federal Building.

Hundreds of demonstrators calling for ceasefire in Israel & Gaza outside John F. Kennedy building in Boston. Attendees are demanding that Sen. Warren & other Mass. leaders put more pressure on federal government to stop violence #Boston25 pic.twitter.com/0EJDhe5toV — Drew Karedes (@DrewKaredes) October 18, 2023

Boston 25 has learned several of the protesters were handcuffed and taken into police custody while refusing to leave the JFK Federal Building. However, organizers continued the demonstration in “support of those being arrested.”

We’ve watched several protestors taken into police custody at the John F. Kennedy building in Boston. Organizers calling on demonstration to continue in support of those being arrested #Boston25 pic.twitter.com/9f5t0Rd8Cz — Drew Karedes (@DrewKaredes) October 18, 2023

“Many of us are mourning our Israeli and Palestinian friends and loved ones. We are in pain and grief, trying to process a week of horrific violence that has left so many that we know injured, traumatized, kidnapped, or killed. But we refuse to let our grief be weaponized to justify the murder of more Palestinians. As American Jews, we demand a ceasefire now,” said spokesperson with Boston Workers Circle Center for Jewish Culture and Social Justice. “No genocide in our name.”

President Joe Biden swept into wartime Israel for a 7 1/2-hour visit Wednesday that produced a heaping dose of vocal support, a deal to get limited humanitarian aid into Gaza from Egypt, likely by the end of the week, and a plea for Israelis not to allow rage over the deadly Hamas attack to consume them.

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday that limited humanitarian aid would be allowed into Gaza from Egypt following a request from President Biden.

The war, that began Oct. 7, has become the deadliest of five Gaza wars for both sides. The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry said Wednesday that 3,478 Palestinians have been killed and more than 12,000 injured in the past 11 days.

