Hundreds of Palestinian supporters gathered downtown Boston calling for a ‘ceasefire’ in Gaza

BOSTON — Hundreds of Palestinian supporters gathered in Copley Square Sunday, to call for a ceasefire in Gaza.

“As I speak around 4,500 have been killed in the Gaza Strip,” said organizer Lea Kayali of the Palestinian Youth Movement. “And nearly half of those are children.”

And Kayali said survivors are struggling -- with Israel tightening the movement of necessities into the region.

“There’s no electricity, there’s no food, there’s no water, there is no fuel,” she said.

Among the protestors, several Jews.

“I’m tired of the cycle of violence,” one said. “There’s been a cycle of violence for basically forever. And I want to be part of the movement of Jews who say, we’re done with this. We want to have a space where everyone has freedom. That’s why I’m here.”

A Jewish Mother -- as identified by her T-shirt -- said she wanted to add her voice to the many calling for the killing to stop.

“My deepest feeling is that the older generation has really badly failed the younger,” she said. “And as I get older and my daughter grows up, all I can say to her is, I’m sorry. I’m sorry that we haven’t figured this out, that we’re handing you a world in crisis of war and climate collapse.”

