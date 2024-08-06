Hundreds of new speed humps across Boston draw mixed reactions

BOSTON — There are more speed humps coming to neighborhoods across Boston despite mixed reviews from drivers.

The city is in the process of installing 2,000 speed humps with a goal of adding 500 of them each year through 2026.

The neighborhoods where speed humps can be found so far include Dorchester, Mattapan, Roxbury, Jamaica Plain, Roslindale and South Boston.

The efforts are part of a program that’s designed to slow down vehicles, reduce crashes, and improve safety for pedestrians and cyclists.

Speed-hump zones have been created within every city council district to make sure they’re spread out fairly.

“I think we actually ended up needing them,” said Dorchester neighbor Mike Pratt. “But if it’s not enforced, people are still going to speed through!”

Boston 25 News spoke with neighbors near Dorchester’s Stanley-Bellevue Park who were divided on the topic.

“It’s on every street! Every street. So it’s really annoying,” said Dorchester neighbor Qiana Newberry. “Here in Dorchester, it’s just ridiculous.”

The city set aside $13 million for this project which has been attributed to a budget surplus and state funding.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

