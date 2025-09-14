Hundreds gather in Braintree for Recovery Fest

BRAINTREE, Mass. — Hundreds of people gathered in Braintree to celebrate the first annual Recovery Fest, an event organized by the Norfolk County Sheriff’s Department, the Hope Center, and the Way of Life Peer Recovery Center.

The festival, led by Norfolk County Sheriff Patrick McDermott, featured free food, games, and live performances from emerging artists. It aimed to bring the community together in support of recovery efforts.

McDermott says the event has been in the works for a while and was worth the wait.

“We know that power that music has to bring people together, and so it was just kind of an idea over a cup of coffee that sprang into this unbelievable event that has been brought together,” Sheriff McDermott said.

The event was hosted by MC Mathematics and included performances from Boston comedy legend Steve Sweeney and musician Justin Clancy.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

