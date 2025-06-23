Hundreds gather in Boston for ‘No war with Iran’ protest

BOSTON — Hundreds of people gathered together this afternoon for an anti-war rally to protest the U.S. strikes in Iran.

Among those gathered were members of the National Iranian American Council, Massachusetts Peace Action (MAPA), the Boston Coalition for Palestine, and Jewish Voice for Peace Boston.

The protestors, who rallied at the Park Street Station MBTA stop, told Boston 25 that they’re pushing for peace, asking President Trump to make no further strikes on Iran.

“It’s about peace, it’s about solutions,” said one protester, “bottom line, we need to stop unnecessary wars, this is one of them.”

Local lawmakers have also responded to the recent strikes on Iran, taking to social media to echo the message “unconstitutional”.

Iran and Israel have entered their ninth day of fighting, according to Iran’s health ministry says Israeli strikes have killed at least 400 people. The death toll in Israel from Iran’s retaliatory strikes has killed 24.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

