Hundreds flock to Castle Island to enjoy a sunny Memorial Day

BOSTON — After all that rain, hundreds of families headed to Castle Island on Memorial Day to enjoy a day filled with bright sunshine.

Several people were seen riding bikes, eating ice cream and even taking part in a picnic.

“Getting out of the Boston darkness into the beauty that is New England summer,” one man said.

Boston 25 News got a sneak peek on what Sullivan’s served up for customers and how they’re taking in the long-awaited sunshine.

People were seen eating lobster rolls, hamburgers, ice cream cones and milk shakes.

“The whole city sort of comes out of hibernation once the weather gets nice,” one woman said. “You see everybody around here, so many beautiful families, cute dogs. It’s just really uplifting.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group