‘Humanity at its finest’: Brave Neighbors Save Bridgewater Woman’s Life After Fiery Crash

EAST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — Gail Uhlman is fighting for her life after surviving a fiery crash in East Bridgewater on Saturday.

“She’s a strong-willed Irish woman that just doesn’t have a lot of quit in her,” said Chris Uhlman, Gail’s son.

Neighbors say her car took down a utility pole before crashing into a tree and bursting into flames on Route 106.

“The adrenaline was crazy, it was very scary seeing the fire,” said Dina Hartsgrove, who lives nearby.

Hartsgrove says she heard an explosion and ran outside to jump into action along with a few other bystanders.

“Getting her out of the car was a little tough just because of the you know, seat belt trying to get it and the car’s on fire,” said Matthew Donlin, who pulled over to help when he saw the car fire.

“The car was popping and there were flames and we just dragged her, we dragged her to over here, she was pulseless,” said Hartsgrove.

Hartsgrove is a nurse and performed CPR to bring Gail back to life before she was rushed to the hospital.

“These people stopped, and they made a difference, my children, her great-grandchildren were able to talk on the phone to her, they’re able to tell her they love her and they’re praying for her,” said Zachary Uhlman, Gail’s grandson.

“That’s humanity at its finest is what it is and it’s great, I’m humbled forever,” said Chris Uhlman.

Gail’s family says they’re beyond thankful for the strangers who saved her life.

“We’re forever grateful to the people that gave us the opportunity to you know just say one last goodbye if that’s what it is or hopefully see her again,” said Zachary Uhlman.

“We’re praying for her, and she has so many people praying for her,” said Hartsgrove.

Gail’s family says she’s undergoing surgery in the ICU and they still don’t know if she’ll make a full recovery, but they’re thankful for the strangers who pulled her out of the flames to at least give her a chance at survival.

