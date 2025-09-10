Human rights champion visits City Kids, Boston City Councilor Murphy

BOSTON — A Human rights champion recently visited City Kids and Boston City Councilor Erin Murphy.

Indira Ranamagar, an internationally renowned global humanitarian and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives of Nepal, visited with Councilor Murphy and spoke with a group of local youth who spent the summer as City Hall interns.

The meeting was organized by City Kids co-founder Stephen Whalen, who hosted Ranamagar on her recent visit to Boston, and was attended by Pralhad KC, Honorary Consul of Nepal.

Ranamagar is the founder of PA Nepal (Prisoner Assistance Nepal), an organization that has rescued more than 1,000 children from cramped, dirty prisons.

Ranamagar has dedicated her life to helping children of inmates. When she rescues children, they are taken to one of PA Nepal’s homes, where they are cared for and educated in a safe environment.

“It was a pleasure meeting with Councilor Murphy, who is a strong advocate for community development, and talking about democracy in Nepal and the USA – the challenges and the opportunities – and what we can learn from each other,” Ranamagar said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

