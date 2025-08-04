‘Huge deal to expand’: Worcester shelter getting rehabbed to accommodate more homeless families

As the cost of housing stays in the stratosphere and the local unemployment rate is at a four-year high, more families are finding themselves without a place to live.

It’s a troubling trend all over the state, including in Worcester.

Friendly House, a non-profit based in Worcester, is renovating and, more importantly, expanding a family shelter to accommodate this growing need.

“It allows us to increase the number of rooms and families buy two, which doesn’t sound like a lot, but two is two times three, four, or five, depending on the number of people in the family,” explained Trish Appert, the organization’s executive director.

She says the need for homeless beds has spiked, and the profile of who is in need is much different what many people realize.

“It’s economic,” explained Appert. “I think people all along the continuum of incomes are finding housing more and more expensive, a bigger part of their budget. So, for folks at the lower end, who are making $22-25 an hour and are working very hard at it, it’s nearly impossible to pay the rent, keep your family fed, and keep a 10-year-old car on the road with insurance.”

Translation: more people are hovering on a financial cliff.

“Any tiny little financial mishaps or unexpected expenses can really throw you into a spiral.”

The homeless population is growing.

According to figures from The Boston Globe and HUD, the number has jumped 37% over the last 15 years, from about 1,400 to 1,900 in Worcester County.

It’s a similar situation across the state.

According to the Massachusetts Coalition for the Homeless, the homeless population across the state is 190,141.

That includes more than 7,000 families.

The upgrades at the Worcester shelter include quality kitchen countertops, a playroom for children, and updated wiring and plumbing.

Families will be able to stay in the facility for a total of six months and will immediately get assistance in the search for permanent housing.

“The goal is to help them transition into a place that’s going to be their home, their permanent home, where they can build memories with their families, they can grow,” explained Ivonne Suarez Ortiz, director of homeless family programs at Friendly House.

Finding stable housing is a big challenge. Appert says the average rent in Worcester is $2,200.

Although the challenges are big, the crew at the Friendly House is celebrating a building of that they’re very proud.

“It’s a huge deal to be able to expand,” added Appert. “Every little bit counts. It’s such a huge need, and to be to keep people in their community is really hard, so any little bit we can do is really wonderful.”

The renovation and expansion have benefited from community support

For example, Home Depot donated $22,000 in building materials. On August 14th, about four dozen of their workers will be volunteering to put the finishing touches on the project.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group