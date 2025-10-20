Hudson, NH resident charged with wrongful voting

HUDSON, NH — A Hudson, NH woman is being charged with wrongful voting after submitting a ballot with someone else’s name on it.

According to the NH Attorney Generals Office, Grace Gato, was arrested after she submitted an absentee ballot application for the November 5, 2024 State General Election in Hudson using the name of her recently deceased mother.

Gato separately applied for and cast an absentee ballot in her own name during that election.

In New Hampshire, RSA 659:34, I(c) prohibits a person from applying for a ballot in a name other than their own.

An investigation into this incident continues.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

